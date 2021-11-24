Yale Assure Lock SL has HomeKit and one-time PIN codes for your home over the holidays at $199

Amazon is offering the HomeKit-enabled Yale Assure Lock SL Deadbolt for $199 shipped. For comparison, lately it’s gone for around $230 or so at Amazon with today’s deal marking the third best price that we’ve tracked in all of 2021, and the lowest that we’ve seen in months. Yale’s Assure Lock SL packs HomeKit support out of the box, delivering Siri voice control and smart home automation integration for Apple users. Those with an Apple TV or iPad at home will find that they can access this smart lock from anywhere, as well. You can have pin codes between four and eight digits to unlock the Assure Lock SL, but it also works with smartphone proximity unlocking and more. Take a closer look in our hands-on review, then head below for additional details.

Those on a tighter budget who don’t mind a more traditional look will want to consider the Kwikset Premis HomeKit-enabled Touchscreen Smart Lock. Considering it comes in at $161 on Amazon, this smart lock delivers a similar overall experience to the Yale but without quite as sleek of an overall experience. However, Kwikset’s lock still leverages a traditional key, while Yale does not, which could seal the deal for which model you opt for.

For a completely hidden solution, Level Bolt works with HomeKit as well and is on sale for $149 right now. Level Bolt hides inside of your door while still delivering voice-enabled smart home control. There are a few options on sale for Black Friday, so you can really outfit your door with the perfect lock to allow guests to access your home this holiday season.

More on the Yale Assure Lock SL:

Lock and unlock your door by asking Siri or with the Apple home app, when you’re at home

Access from anywhere when you have an Apple TV (4TH GEN or later) near your front door

Create daily schedules to ensure your door is locked at the same time each day

Fits on standard doors 1 3/8 inch to 2 1/4 inch thick with 2 1/8 inch face bore hole

Enter your 4 – 8 digit pin code on the backlit touchscreen keypad to unlock – create unique pin codes for friends and family within the Yale secure app

