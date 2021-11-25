Black Friday savings have arrived on the latest Apple TV 4K with new Siri Remote at $160

Amazon is now offering the new Apple TV 4K 32GB with Siri Remote for $159.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Matching the Amazon all-time low at $19 off the usual $179 price tag, the Apple TV discounts have been few and far between this year for those looking to upgrade to the most recent version. But now the Black Friday discount has arrived, delivering the recently-refreshed Apple TV 4K backed by the A12 Bionic chip for dishing out HDR and Dolby Vision playback at 60 FPS. There’s HDMI 2.1 connectivity to take full advantage of those specs, and Wi-Fi 6 support to pair with an onboard Ethernet port. Alongside all of the usual streaming service access, there’s also Apple Arcade, the new display calibration functionality, and Thread smart home support. Not to mention, the all-new Siri Remote that owners are raving about. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

It’s also worth mentioning that Apple started selling the latest Apple TV 4K via its official Certified Refurbished Storefront from $149 earlier this fall. Those who don’t mind going this route can take another $11 off the lead deal if the new condition status doesn’t seem to be worth the extra cash. You’re still looking at the same full warranty from Apple, as well as other perks you can read about in our coverage right here.

Also on sale, nearly the entire selection of Amazon’s in-house streaming media player collection are seeing Black Friday discounts right now. Delivering some much more affordable ways to refresh a television, you’ll find pricing starting at $18 on the Fire TV lineup alongside some of the best prices to date.

Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote features:

The new Apple TV 4K brings the best shows, movies, sports, and live TV— together with your favorite Apple devices and services. Now with 4K High Frame Rate HDR for fluid, crisp video. Watch Apple Originals with Apple TV+. Experience more ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music.3 And use the new Siri Remote with touch-enabled clickpad to control it all.

