Kershaw pocket knives and multi-tools from $5: Spoke, Mixtape, FreeFall, more up to 36% off

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Spoke Pocket Knife for $17.84 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $21, today’s offer shaves 15% off and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. If you’d like to always have a pocket knife with you, but won’t settle for anything bulky or bland, Kershaw Spoke is worth considering. It sports a 2-inch high-performance steel blade that’s paired with a black-oxide finish. The handle is also comprised of steel that’s outfitted with a unique pattern. This offering will be easy to keep pocketed, ensuring you’re always ready to open packages, gifts, and more. Continue reading to find additional Kershaw deals below priced as low as $5.

More Kershaw deals:

Since you’re here, be sure to also peek at this batch of Streamlight flashlights, Spec Ops tools, Midea freezers, and more from $6. Leading the pack is the Streamlight MicroStream 250-lumen Rechargeable LED Flashlight at $20, but that’s just one of many other deals. Swing by our Black Friday hub to see the most noteworthy offers we’ve spotted so far.

Kershaw Spoke Pocket Knife features:

2” high-performance 4CR14 steel blade sports a sleek, non-reflective black-oxide BlackWash finish and a big belly, ideal for slicing

Matching all-steel handle construction with a unique texture pattern, providing a strong and sturdy grip

