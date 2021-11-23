Black Friday 2021 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

It’s officially Black Friday here at 9to5Toys and many of the mainstream retailers have already kicked up a number of promotions. Ranging from the best prices of the year on Apple Watch and AirPods to Android smartphones, smart home gear, and more, just about every product category is up for sale. Down below you’ll find our Black Friday deal hub for the week, which will be constantly updated with all of the latest offers in one central location. Head below for all of the best Black Friday deals and more.
Black Friday launches at every major retailer
As expected, nearly every major player in the game has unveiled deals for Black Friday today. Amazon is leading the way with its rotating Gold Boxes that go live every morning at 3 a.m. ET. This time around, we’re expecting some of the biggest discounts to date on smart home technology, TVs, Apple gear and more to come from Amazon. Make sure to bookmark this page for all of the latest price drops.
Apple Black Friday deals
Headlining all of the best Apple deals, you can now score AirPods Pro with the new MagSafe Charging Case at $159. That’s down from the $249 price tag that these launched with earlier this fall and down to a new all-time low.
Delivering everything the original pair of Apple’s flagship earbuds did, the recently-refreshed AirPods Pro pack ANC alongside a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into the same form-factor as before, the refreshed charging case will yield 24 hours of playback, but now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning options. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.
Also on sale, Amazon is now taking $60 off a selection of Apple Watch SE models headlined by the GPS 40mm Aluminum style at $219. Normally fetching $279, you’re looking at the best price of the year at $60 off. Hitting what we’re expecting to be the Black Friday sale price as we first spotted via Target’s ad, this going to be the best price of the holiday season.
Regardless of which model you end up strapping to your wrist, Apple Watch SE delivers many of the same features as the flagship Series 7, but in a more affordable package. You’ll of course still find a bevy of fitness tracking features like exercise tracking and heart rate monitoring, which are backed by a swim-proof design and a Retina OLED display.
- Apple Watch Series 7 styles fall to new all-time lows starting at $380
- Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro now up to $250 off at some of the best prices yet from $750
- Apple’s official MagSafe accessories on sale: iPhone 13 cases, Find My Wallet, more from $32
- Apple’s AirPods Max return to Amazon low ahead of Black Friday at $109 off
- Apple Pencil 2 falls to best price yet of $99 (Save $30), original model at $80
- Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $15 Best Buy credit
Hyper Black Friday Sale
It’s time to start checking off your friends’ or family’s Holiday wish list and Hyper’s got you covered with 30% off sitewide deals, and doorbusters. And to kick the season off right, you can get 35% off on Monday and Tuesday only. Just use code HYPER35 at checkout.
- HYPERDRIVE DUO 7-in-2 USB-C Hub $70 (Reg. $99.99)
- HYPERDRIVE VIPER 10-in-2 USB-C Hub $91 (Reg. $129.99)
- HYPERDRIVE ULTIMATE 11-in-1 USB-C Hub – DOORBUSTER $50 (Reg. $129.99)
- HYPERDRIVE 4-in-1 USB-C Hub $42 (Reg. $59.99)
- HYPERDRIVE 6-in-1 USB-C Hub For 24” iMac $56 (Reg. $79.99)
- HYPERDRIVE 5-in-1 USB-C Hub For 24” iMac $35 (Reg. $49.99)
Best Google/Android Cyber Monday deals
Over on the Google front, nearly all of the Nest speakers, smart displays, and cameras have gone on sale in honor of Black Friday. This most notably includes the new Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen to $50, which is marking an all-time low at 50% off. With a 7-inch display and all of the usual Assistant features, the latest Nest Hub also features Soli Sleep Sensing for monitoring overnight wellness. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.
- OnePlus Nord N200 5G returns to Amazon low at $200 following rare $40 discount
- Samsung Galaxy SmartTag/+ trackers fall to Amazon lows from $18 (Save 40%)
- Sony’s new Xperia 1 III Android Smartphone sees first discount at $100 off, more
- a 3 Smartwatch sees rare discount to low of $180 (Save $50), more
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G foldables are down to lows at $300 off
- Fitbit’s new Charge 5 with ECG monitoring falls to $130 (Save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE returns to Amazon low from $430 (Save up to $150)
- OnePlus 9 Pro sees $270 discount to new low of $799, OnePlus 9 at $600
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 returns to Amazon low starting at $449, more from $180
Other notable tech deals for Black Friday:
- Nanoleaf Black Friday sale goes live from $15 on HomeKit sets, Thread lights, more
- Twelve South gets in on the Black Friday savings with up to 58% off Apple accessory sale
- Anker Thanksgiving week sale goes live with iPhone essentials, USB-C hubs, more from $12
- Verizon Black Friday sale delivers FREE iPhone 12 mini, BOGO Google Pixel 6, much more
- Philips Hue’s refreshed Bloom HomeKit Lamp sees first discount to $59, more from $12
- Microsoft Black Friday sale: $150 off Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Go 2 from $300, more
- Spigen iPhone 13 cases, AirTag covers, screen protectors, more live from $8 for Black Friday
- Black Friday 4K TV deals start now at up to $1,000 off: LG, Samsung, VIZIO, more from $270
- Black Friday discounts arrive on Amazon’s latest Echo speakers and displays from $15
- Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals are live: 4K Max $35, Cube $80, more from $18
- Amazon tablet all-time lows from $35 for Black Friday: Fire HD 10, kids, more up to 50% off
- Best Buy’s annual Black Friday sale now live with deals on Apple, smart TVs, much more
- Nomad’s 30%+ off sale discounts signature leather iPhone 13 cases, MagSafe gear, more
- Brydge’s Black Friday sale now live with 20% off iPad keyboard cases, Mac docks, more
- VIZIO’s all-new 4K AirPlay 2 TVs sport 120Hz VRR, HDMI 2.1, more at up to $401 off, more
- DJI’s all-new FPV Drone now $300 off at best price with bundled goggles
- Ring Black Friday sale goes live with first discount on Floodlight Cam Pro at $50 off, more
- Blink’s latest indoor and outdoor smart security cameras see Black Friday discounts from $20
- AT&T launches Black Friday sale: iPhone 13 series FREE with trade-in, much more
- Amazon’s new Halo View Fitness Tracker sees first pre-order discount to $50 (Reg. $80)
- Razer Black Friday sale takes up to 60% off iPhone controller grips, keyboard, more from $20
Simply Mac – Up to $350 off Macs + 50% off HomePod mini, more
The Simply Mac Black Friday sale is on, offering savings of up to 50% on a whole range of Apple products and accessories – with child and adult Segway scooters thrown into the mix! If you’re looking for a new MacBook, the company not only saves you money on both low-end and high-end models, but it’s also offering a half-price HomePod mini with any Mac purchase.
- 13″ MacBook Air $880 (Reg $999)
- 13″ MacBook Pro $1149 (Reg $1299)
- 14” MacBook Pro $1799 (Reg. $1999)
- 16” MacBook Pro $2199 (Reg $2499)
- 24″ iMac $1149 (Reg $1299)
- 27″ iMac $1599 (Reg $1799)
Home goods, fashion, and everything else:
- Black Friday blenders from $15: NutriBullet, Ninja, Breville, more up to $100 off [Update]
- De’Longhi espresso machines now up to $150 off at Amazon with deals from $234 shipped
- adidas Black Friday Sale drops up to 50% off sitewide: UltraBoost, apparel, more
- Disney’s early Black Friday deals start now! Toys, apparel, gifts under $15, much more from $7
- Nike’s Black Friday Sale debuts up to 50% off sitewide + extra 30% off your purchase
- Under Armour offers up to 25% off popular winter gear: Fleece tops, pants, outerwear, more
- Theragun’s popular smart massage guns and rollers now up to 33% off starting at $79
- Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Black Friday deal now live at $50 (All colorways, Reg. $80)
- Lululemon adds new markdowns ahead of Black Friday at up to 50% off + free shipping
- Save 20% or more on nearly all of LEGO’s 2021 kits: Star Wars, Creator, more from $6
- Carhartt’s Black Friday Deals begin with up to 50% off boots, sweatshirts, outerwear, more
- Ray-Ban’s Early Black Friday Sale offers 30% off your purchase + free shipping
Roborock deals up to 42% off
This Black Friday, you don’t have to break your budget to get an excellent robot vacuum and mop to keep your floors clean all year round. For a limited time, Roborock is offering as much as 42% off its best vacuums, with options perfect for all budgets and homes.
- Roborock S7+ robot vacuum and mop with auto-empty $720 (Reg. $950)
- Roborock S7 robot vacuum and mop $455 (Reg. $650)
- Roborock S4 MAX LiDAR Robot Vacuum $280 (Reg. $430)
- Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum and Mop $220 (Reg. $380)
- Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop $360 (Reg. $600)
- Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner $460 (Reg. $750)
- Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $360 (Reg. $500)
- S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop $380 (Reg. $550)
