Save up to 30% on Streamlight flashlights, Spec Ops tools, Midea freezers, more from $6

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of flashlights, tools, chest freezers, and more at up to 30% off. Our favorite is the Streamlight MicroStream 250-lumen Rechargeable LED Flashlight at $20.01 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $30, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked in this colorway. Ready to deliver both 250- and 50-lumens of brightness wherever you need it, this flashlight packs a built-in rechargeable battery that’ll last for up to 3.5 hours of continuous use. I personally keep one of these in my EDC and use it quite frequently, allowing me to attest to its ruggedness and usefulness on a daily basis. There’s quite a few other discounts to explore in Amazon’s wide-ranging sale today, so head below for more of our top picks.

Our top picks:

Don’t forget about the CRAFTSMAN tool sale that just went live with up to 30% off and prices from $10. Our favorite deal there is the 6-gallon air compressor bundle with three tools for $199, down from its normal rate of $269. After checking that sale out, be sure to swing by both our tools guide and dedicated Black Friday landing page to find all the other ways you can save.

More on the Streamlight MicroStream LED Flashlight:

The ultra-compact MicroStream USB features a tail cap switch, momentary or constant on operation, high and low beams, a combination pocket/hat clip for convenience, and amazing brightness and run time for a light of its size.

