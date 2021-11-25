Makita’s 75-piece Metric Drill and Screwdriver Bit Set hits $21 (New low), more from $5.50

Amazon is offering the Makita 75-piece Metric Drill and Screwdriver Bit Set for $21.06 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $28, today’s offer shaves $7 off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This Makita-made drill and screwdriver bit set is ready to outfit or replenish your repertoire with high-quality solutions. It’s bound to help you accomplish a wide variety of general repairs and small projects around the house. You’ll get a variety of Phillips, Pozidriv, Torx, and slotted tips alongside a batch of titanium nitride steel drill bits that are ready to power through metal, wood, and more. A few brad point drill bits can also be found inside the bundled storage case. Continue reading to find more bit sets priced as low as $5.50.

Makita 75-piece Metric Drill and Screw Bit Set features:

Makita B-49373 is so convenient that it will solve all your maintenance queries in a jiffy. The wide range of 75 Pc. comprises Drill set for drilling into every possible materials such as metal, wood, cement walls etc. It also includes Inserted Bits and Power Bits for fixing and fastening.

