Don’t get stranded this winter with Black Friday jump starter deals from $36 (Up to 36% off)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 36% off a selection of jump starters. Our top pick is the NEXPOW 1000A/12V Car Battery Jump Starter for $35.83 shipped. That’s $17 off the typical rate there and is comes within $1 of the all-time low. Now that winter weather is just around the corner, the last thing you want is to be stranded by a dead battery in uncomfortable weather. This portable jump starter works on vehicles with up to 7L gas or 5.5L diesel engines, which covers a majority of cars and trucks on the road. It’ll also double as a 10400mAh portable battery to recharge your devices, making it work double duty depending on what you need. Continue reading to find more discounted jump starters.

More jump starters:

For those of you that spend quite a bit of time working in the garage, you may want to take a moment and check out CRAFTSMAN’s 6-foot Butcher Block Workbench at $199. This offer shaves $100 off and brings this unit back to its all-time low. Peruse our full list of Black Friday deals right here.

NEXPOW 1000A/12V Car Battery Jump Starter features:

Upgrade QDSP Technology: Yet powerful, 1000A portable car battery jump starter pack can start all 7L gasoline engines and 5.5L diesel, including cars, truck, SUV, motorcycle, ATV and boat.

LED FLASHLIGHT: The jump starter LED work light has 3 modes: Flash Light, Strobe Light and SOS Light. This multi-purpose flashlight is great for camping, outdoors, indoors, emergencies, travel, etc.

