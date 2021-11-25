NZXT Black Friday sale delivers rare discounts on pre-built PCs, components, more

NZXT is now delivering quite the holiday-worthy discounts today with the launch of its new Black Friday sale. Delivering an extra 10% off already marked down pre-built PCs, accessories, and more, you’re looking at a series of rare price cuts on top of new all-time lows. The discounts will be applied at checkout and shipping varies per order. Headlining is the H1 Mini Pro PC at $1,439.10. Normally fetching $1,699, you’re looking at $260 in savings alongside one of the very first discounts on the pre-built machine. If you’re hoping to put a PC under the tree this year but are either off-put by the building process or just don’t want to try and source the components during the chip shortage, NZXT has you covered. You’ll find a full breakdown of this machine below the fold alongside some other noteworthy discounts in the NZXT Black Friday sale.

NZXT’s H1 Mini Pro PC arrives with a compact design that is a bit less unwieldy than you’ll find from a more standard option. Packed inside there’s still notable performance for the ability to play AAA titles at 60FPS or above on 1440p thanks to an RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, Intel i7 10700KF CPU, and 32GB of RAM. Plus to give you ample storage for loading up all of those games or storing stream clips, there’s a 1TB boot NMVe SSD that pairs with a 1TB 2.5-inch HDD. But if those specs aren’t going to cut it, here are a few other highlights from the sale:

Alongside the pre-built PCs, this new NZXT Black Friday sale is also taking 10% off the brand’s entire collection of gaming rig components and accessories. You can shop everything included right here, which covers signature cases, Kraken RGB coolers, and much more. So even if putting the full-blown PC under the tree is out of the question, you can still give the gamer on your list an upgrade.

NZXT H1 Mini PC Pro features:

Built in the elegantly small H1 vertical chassis, the NZXT H1 Mini PC is packed with impressively powerful components and designed to be the ultimate small-footprint companion. The clean, modern appearance creates a bold profile that fits seamlessly into virtually any space–from a college dorm to a thoughtfully-curated living room.

