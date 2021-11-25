Amazon discounts educational and STEAM kits for Black Friday: Snap Circuits Arcade $31, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off educational and STEAM toys for kids. Our favorite is the Snap Circuits Arcade Electronics Exploration Kit for $31.99 shipped. Normally $45, today’s deal is the lowest price that we’ve tracked since 2019 when it fell to $26. Snap Circuits are great for teaching your kids how electronics work. The arcade set has more than 30 modules to complete with over 200 projects in total. There’s a programmable word fan, dual LED display, and more here. There are clear and concise illustrated manuals that offer easy to follow instructions for each project as well. Keep reading for additional deals.

More STEAM deals:

Don’t forget that Hot Wheels, Polly Pocket, and Barbie gifts are currently on sale from just $3 today. This Thanksgiving Day discount extravaganza delivers up to 30% in savings on some of this year’s hottest gifts for kids. For other deals and discounts, our dedicated Black Friday guide is the place to look as we constantly keep it updated with the latest sales as we find them.

(Snap circuit’s) arcade building sets has 30 snap modules to complete more than 200 projects!

With a programmable word fan, dual LED display, and a pre-programmed picaxe micro-controller, the possibilities are endless.

Arcade supports both STEM and steam curriculum.

Clear, concise, and illustrated manual allows for easy to follow instructions.

