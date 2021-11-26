Anker Black Friday Gold Box takes up to 56% off MagSafe power banks, more from $7

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Anker via Amazon is taking up to 56% off a selection of its charging accessories. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker MagSafe 5K Power Bank at $31.99. Down from $55, you’re looking at one of the first notable discounts and a new all-time low at 42% off. Delivering MagSafe compatiblity with the latest iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, you’re looking at a portable power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Anker Black Friday Gold Box deals:

Anker MagSafe 5K Power Bank features:

Simple and convenient way to juice up your phone; just attach PowerCore magnetically to the back of your phone for a 5W wireless charge. Works flawlessly with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. (Only compatible with MagSafe phone cases). Anker’s comprehensive MultiProtect safety system includes foreign object detection, short circuit protection, temperature control, and more.

