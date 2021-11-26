Save up to 40% on Eve HomeKit air quality monitors, light strips, more from $30

As part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is now discounting a selection of Eve HomeKit accessories with free shipping across the board. Our top pick falls to the Eve Room HomeKit-enabled Air Quality Monitor for $79.95 when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $100, you’re looking at a new 2021 low at $20 off, with today’s offer beating previous mentions by $10. Arriving with a unique aluminum-wrapped frame and E-ink display, Eve Room expands the rest of your Siri setup with Bluetooth connectivity. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage and then head below for all of the details and a breakdown of the discounts.

While temperature and humidity are some of the more common measurements it can track, there’s also support for monitoring actual air quality that alerts you when there are too many airborne particles in your space. Combine both the HomeKit support and tracking features, and you’ll be able to automatically turn on fans, air purifiers, and set other automations with Eve Room.

On some of the listings, you may need to clip an on-page coupon in order to lock-in the noted sale price.

Eve HomeKit Black Friday deals:

Eve Room HomeKit Air Quality Monitor features:

Indoor air can be five times more polluted than outdoors. But with Eve Room – the award-winning, Apple HomeKit-enabled air quality monitor – you and your loved ones can breathe clean, feel safe, and live healthy. Every day. Furniture, appliances, toys. Cooking, grooming, cleaning. Almost everything produces VOCs – volatile organic compounds – even humans. When contained indoors, VOC emissions quickly rise to harmful levels.

