Save 30% in Native Union’s sitewide Black Friday sale: MagSafe gear, Apple Watch bands, more

Following all of the other Black Friday offers for decking out your smartphone, Native Union is now throwing its hat into the ring with a 30% off sitewide sale with free shipping in orders over $40. Over at Amazon, you’ll find a match of all the offers. As only the third notable sale this year, Native Union gear typically only sees a handful of discounts a year around the holidays, and today’s collection are all at the best prices of 2021. Leading the way, we have the new MagSafe Booster Duo Rise Dock bundle at $62.98. Down from the usual $90 price tag you’d pay, today’s bundle marks only the second notable discount and a new low at $7 below our previous mention. Head below for additional details and even more top picks.

Having launched just earlier this summer, Native Union’s take on Apple’s wireless charging spec is comprised of solid black zinc and pairs with an included 7.5W MagSafe-compatible charger. It has a sleek angled design that’ll help you keep an eye on iPhone 12 or 13 notifications throughout the day, too. Get all of the details in our hands-on review. Head below for all of our other top picks.

Native Union Black Friday sale highlights:

Black Friday has arrived and if you haven’t already been keeping up with all of the best discounts this week, our hub here is certainly worth a look. We breakdown all of the best deals across a variety of product categories to help you sift through all of the action and get the most notable savings for Black Friday.

Native Union MagSafe Booster Duo Rise Dock features:

Take MagSafe up a level. Mount our sleek magnetic wireless charger to a premium weighted metal stand to elevate everyday with your iPhone 12. Includes a Snap Magnetic Wireless Charger & Rise Dock | MagSafe Compatible. The sleek, premium pair to elevate MagSafe. Enjoy seamless vertical or horizontal access while charging. Slim solid metal & weighted non-slip base keeps your iPhone 12 in place.

