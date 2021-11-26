Nest Wifi is made to cover 4,400-square feet of your home for $209 on Black Friday (Save $90)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering the Nest Wifi 2-pack for $209 shipped. Down from $299, today’s deal saves $90 and marks a return to the Amazon low that we’ve only seen once before for this kit. Ready to deliver whole-home wireless coverage to your household, Nest Wifi can make it easier for family to stay connected this holiday season. The two nodes combined offer coverage for up to 4,400-square feet, and each one can handle up to 200 connected devices with ease. Learn more in our hands-on review then head below for additional details.

If whole-home coverage isn’t at the top of your priority list, but you still need a new Wi-Fi router, then consider the previous-generation offering from Google. That’s right, as part of a larger networking sale at Amazon for Black Friday, you can pick up a single Google Wifi Router for $69.99 shipped. That’s down from its $85 normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Sure, this only comes with one router, but the more you add the larger the network grows as Google’s build this system to be fully expandable.

Though, for those who live in a smaller home but want faster networking overall, consider picking up a single Wi-Fi 6 router instead. Nest Wifi leverages 802.11ac technology, which is slower than what the latest Wi-Fi 6 models can offer when it comes to wireless networking. The TP-Link Archer AX21 is available on Amazon for $75, which keeps an additional $134 in your pocket compared to today’s lead deal. However, it’ll cover significantly less square footage, so do keep that in mind.

For other mesh networking solutions, consider checking out Amazon’s erro that’s on sale for Black Friday from $77. There are multiple solutions available here, including both 802.11ac Wi-Fi 5 as well as 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 depending on your needs. Once you finalize your networking setup, be sure to check our Black Friday guide out for other great ways to save this year.

More on Nest Wifi:

Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system. These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 4400 square feet.[1]

1 Wi-Fi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network. The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room. For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system.

Nest Wifi routers are strong enough to handle up to 200 connected devices, and fast enough to stream multiple 4K videos at a time.[2] Compatible with Google Wifi; Ethernet ports included on each router. 15W power adapter.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!