Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 Router sees rare discount to $279 for Black Friday (Save $100)

Ubiquiti is now offering its AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router for $279 shipped. Marking the very first discount of the year, not to mention an all-around rare markdown in any case, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings from the usual $379 price tag and is a new all-time low. AmpliFi Alien arrives as a more consumer-friendly alternative to the brand’s UniFi ecosystem, delivering Wi-Fi 6 support alongside a unique design. Its Tri-Band connectivity delivers over 7.6Gb/s of networking throughput and added mesh support means two can be paired together. Though the most unique feature surely has to be the built-in 4.7-inch touchscreen which lets you monitor live network stats, adjust settings, and more. Our UniFi Diary hands-on review offers a more in-depth look at how the 802.11ax router stacks up, but then head below for more Ubiquiti Black Friday deals.

Other Ubiquiti Black Friday deals:

Otherwise, you can just go with something a bit more typical from a router by locking in one of the other Black Friday discounts live right now. Most notably, this Google Nest Wifi package has dropped to its best price yet, delivering 4,400-square feet of 802.11ac coverage along the way. On sale for $209, there’s also the added benefits of onboard Google Assistant.

AmpliFi Alien features:

With the latest 802.11ax WiFi 6 technology, AmpliFi Alien delivers 4x the overall network capacity and 2x the coverage while reaching true gigabit speeds. It features a tri-band radio with 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz 802.11ax radios optimized for WiFi 6 performance and backwards compatibility with previous WiFi standards. The third radio (4×4) can be enabled to enhance performance of 5 GHz WiFi 5 devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!