Waterpik’s popular Aquarius Water Flosser hits 2021 low at $44.50 (Reg. $70) + more from $30

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering the popular Waterpik WP-660 Aquarius Water Flosser for $44.49 shipped. Regularly $70, this model has gone for as much as $92 at Amazon over the last few months and is now at least 36% off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. This is also the second lowest price we have tracked in the last 2-years and a new Amazon 2021 low on what is easily one of the most popular water flossers in the game. Designed to remove “up to 99.9% of plaque,” it is ideal for folks with braces and other dental work as well just being a smart choice for anyone. Features include a 22-ounce reservoir, seven tips for multiple family members, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,110 Walmart customers where it is currently listed at $80. Head below for Black Friday water flosser deals.

More Black Friday water flosser deals:

In case you missed it early this morning, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off a range of electric toothbrushes from Oral-B and Colgate as well as the usual holiday pricing on the Crest Whitestrips to get ready for the holidays. Then hit up the Amazon adidas Black Friday Sale and our fashion hub to make sure your wardrobe matches that new smile.

More on the Waterpik WP-660 Aquarius Water Flosser:

EASY & EFFECTIVE: The Waterpik Aquarius water flosser is the easy and most effective way to floss, removing up to 99.9 percent of plaque from treated areas and is up to 50 percent more effective than floss for improving gum health; Perfect for braces, implants, and other dental work

TESTED & TRUSTED: Waterpik is clinically proven and the only water flosser brand to earn the American dental association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance. Enjoy healthier gums and brighter teeth in just 1 minute a day

