Oral-B and Crest now up to 50% off! Whitestrips $26.50, electric toothbrushes from $40, more

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off electric toothbrushes and teeth whitening kits from Oral-B and Crest alongside solid price drops on even more from Colgate. You can now grab the 22-treatment package of Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips for $26.56 shipped. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the Black Friday price. Then cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly closer to $45 and currently fetching $60 over at Walmart, today’s holiday deal is north of 45% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Perfect for preparing your smile for the holidays, this kit includes 20 regular treatments and a pair of 1-hour express sets that remove up to “14-years of teeth stains.” Simply stick them on for 30-minutes a day (or for just 1-hour with the express strips) and “you’ll see a whiter smile after 3 days, or full results in 20 days.” Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

More on the Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips:

Lasts 12 months and beyond

Use once a day for 30 minutes

Removes 14 years of teeth stains for a whiter smile. Do not use this light device if you have oral cancer, are being treated with photodynamic

Delivers professional-level teeth whitening results

