ZAGG’s 40% off Black Friday sale: Halo 4-in-1 wireless charging station $90, mophie, more

ZAGG’s Black Friday sale is finally live with 40% off a selection of mophie, Halo, and other accessories. Our favorite is the Halo 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $89.99 shipped. Down 40% from its $150 normal going rate, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This charging station can power up to five total devices at one time, given that there are four Qi pads on the base and an additional Apple Watch dock. We even found this station to be “perfect for families” in our hands-on review as it makes it simple to charge everyone’s devices at one time. Head below for additional deals.

More delas at ZAGG:

Don’t miss out on the Otterbox Black Friday sale that just went live with 25% off iPhone gear, MagSafe mounts, and more. And then once you finish outfitting your smartphone setup with new gear, be sure to check out our Black Friday guide for other great ways to save.

More on the Halo 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand:

Simplify charging with HALO’s multi-device charger. The 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat lets you charge all your wireless devices in one location, like your earbuds and smartphone. Designated charging spots and multiple charging coils take the guess work out of charging.

