OtterBox sitewide sale takes 25% off iPhone 13 cases, MagSafe gaming mounts, more

OtterBox is now entering the Black Friday 2021 fray, launching a new sitewide sale through the end of the weekend. With free shipping available across the board, you’re looking at 25% in savings on just about everything. Ranging from its signature iPhone 13 series cases with MagSafe to all-new gaming accessories that are on sale for the very first time, you’re looking at the best prices across just about all of the products. Our top pick though has to be the new OtterBox MagSafe Mobile Gaming Clip at $29.96. Down from $40, you’re looking at $10 in savings alongside the very first price cut to date. Head below for all of the details and a breakdown of other notable discounts in the OtterBox Black Friday sale.

OtterBox’s Mobile Gaming Clip arrives to your iPhone 12 or 13 with one of Microsoft’s latest Xbox controllers for a more ergonomic gaming experience. Whether you’re looking to dive into Apple Arcade games or titles like Among Us and Genshin Impact, the adapter keeps your handset propped above the gamepad with an adjustable arm and MagSafe mount. Dive into our hands-on review of the collection for a better idea of what to expect.

OtterBox Black Friday highlights:

OtterBox MagSafe Mobile Gaming Clip features:

Game anywhere with the OtterBox Mobile Gaming Clip for MagSafe, featuring one-handed angle adjustment and tilt for non-stop gaming comfort. This Xbox phone clip is designed for seamless interaction with Apple MagSafe technology and to ensure zero interference with your Xbox controller functions.

