Samsung SSD Cyber Monday deals from $120: 1TB EVO Plus, 980 PRO Heatsink for PS5, more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering up to 20% off Samsung internal solid-state drives for your next PC build or boot drive refresh. You can now score the Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2 NVMe 1TB Solid-State Drive for $119.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly up to $140, and as high as $145 over the last three months or so, this is a new all-time low we have tracked directly from Amazon and the best we can find. This is a PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 NVMe 1.3 SSD that can push your data around at up to 3,500MB/s. Alongside the 5-year warranty it ships with, it also features seamless “cloning and file transfers with Samsung Magician Software.” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Best Buy customers. More Cyber Monday Samsung SSD deals below. 

Early Cyber Monday Samsung SSD deals:

Be sure to head over to our launch coverage to learn more about the Samsung 980 Pro SSD designed for the PS5 with a built-in heatsink that’s on sale above.

As for portable storage, this morning saw the Cyber Monday LaCie and Seagate sale go live from $55 featuring those popular Rugged Mini HDDs and more right here

More on the Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD:

  • INNOVATIVE V-NAND TECHNOLOGY: Powered by Samsung V-NAND Technology, the 970 EVO Plus SSD’s NVMe interface (PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 NVMe 1.3) offers enhanced bandwidth, low latency, and power efficiency ideal for tech enthusiasts, high end gamers, and 4K & 3D content designers
  • BREAKTHROUGH READ WRITE SPEEDS: Sequential read and write performance levels of up to 3,500MB s and 3,300MB s, respectively; Random Read (4KB, QD32): Up to 600,000 IOPS Random Read. Operating Temperature: 0 – 70 ℃

