Samsung’s new 980 Pro SSD is designed for the PS5 with a built-in heatsink

Today, Samsung is launching a new version of its popular 980 Pro solid-state drive designed specifically for the PS5. Arriving with a built-in heatsink, the drive can expand the internal storage of Sony’s latest console with support for up to 7,000MB/s transfer speeds. Head below for all of the details on the new PS5-ready Samsung 980 Pro SSD.

Samsung launches new 980 Pro SSD with Heatsink for PS5

While the PS5 launched with user-upgradable storage in the form of an M.2 SSD slot, it wasn’t until earlier this summer that Sony actually unlocked the ability to add in your own drive for downloading extra games and apps. While you’ll find all of the details on the specs and requirements in our coverage right here, Samsung is looking to make it easier for shoppers with the launch of a model made just for the console.

Designed with the PS5 in mind, the new Samsung 980 Pro SSD arrives with a built-in heatsink to help it achieve the needed specs. This is something that even Sony themselves recommend for upgrading your console, as the extra heat dissipation helps avoid the thermal throttling found on the standard version.

Aside from that form-factor upgrade with the added heatsink and the seal of approval to work with PS5, Samsung isn’t changing too much with its new heatsink-clad version of the 980 Pro SSD. There’s still support for up to 7,000MB/s sequential read speeds, as well as 5,100MB/s stats on the write side of things, thanks to PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 connectivity. That’s well above the baseline requirements, giving this new debut plenty of performance to work with.

And given that this is your typical M.2-compliant SSD, the new Samsung release is compatible with a wide variety of devices. It’s unlikely that PCs will really be able to get too much out of the added heatsink, so going with the standard version is a better call if plugging into a PS5 isn’t your use case.

Arriving at the end of the month

Arriving at the end of the month, you’ll be able to bring the new Samsung 980 Pro SSD to your PS5 come Ocotber 29. Pricing is set at $249.99 for the entry-level 1TB model, while doubling the storage to 2TB will raise the price to $449.99.

For comparison, you’ll currently pay less than $180 for the standard version, which also has some compatibility with the PS5. As mentioned above, Sony and Samsung note that the drive lacks sufficient cooling, so whether the added peace of mind from the heatsink is worth the extra cash is more up to you.

9to5Toys’ Take

Given that most console owners probably don’t want to fuss with compatibility issues or anything of the sort for their PS5, the added confirmation from Samsung that its 980 Pro SSD will work out of the box is certainly going to be a perk for many – even with the higher price tag.

