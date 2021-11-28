Cyber Monday Chromebooks from just $99: Lenovo, Samsung, Acer, HP, more (Up to 70% off)

It’s time for the Cyber Monday Chromebook deals starting from just $99. First up, Best Buy is offering the 14-inch Lenovo Chromebook 3 Touch Laptop 1.6gHz/4GB/64GB for $149 shipped. Regularly up to $319, this is a big-time $170 price drop and the lowest price we can find. This one is regularly listed at $380 direct from Lenovo where it is currently on sale for the holidays at $250. Featuring Google Chrome OS, this is a great little touchscreen web browser that’s also an affordable option for students and casual at-home computing. The 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 touch display is joined by 4GB of RAM, a built-in media reader for microSD storage, and Wi-Fi 5 802.11 ac connectivity, alongside integrated webcams and microphones for ZOOM calls and the like. Built-in virus protection and Google Drive cloud support round out the package here. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. Head below for more Cyber Monday Chromebook deals.

Cyber Monday Chromebook deals:

If you’re looking to bring some ultra portable extra storage with your Chromebook setup, there are plenty of deals to be had right now. Samsung’s latest Pro Plus and EVO Select microSD cards are siting at Amazon lows and we are still taking some of the best deals ever on the 1050MB/s SanDisk Extreme portable SSDs with deals starting from $120, new on-page coupons for the 2TB model, and more.

More on the Lenovo Chromebook 3 Touch Laptop:

Fast, flexible, and fun, the Chromebook 3-14″ brings everyone’s favorite Chromebook features, running on the lightning-fast Chrome OS that boots up in seconds, updates automatically, and is protected by built-in virus protection. Powered by a MediaTek processor and up to 10 hours of battery life, it’ll seamlessly run all of your favorite apps at the same time.

