Espresso machines up to $150 off with deals from $300 + Aeropress now just $18.50!

Update 11/28: Aeropress alert!! The best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal on the insanely popular Aeropress Coffee and Espresso Maker is here at $18.50 with free shipping on orders over $25 via Compass Coffee. Use code VIP at checkout. They are currently starting from around $30 on Amazon.

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to $150 off a selection of high-end De’Longhi espresso machines. The most affordable of the lot is the attractive De’Longhi Dedica 5-Bar Pump Espresso Machine at $299.99 shipped. Regularly $350, this is matching the Amazon 2021 low, and only the third time we have seen it own at $300 this year. This one takes up only 6-inches of counter space and looks great doing it. Features include the cappuccino frothing system for “barista quality foam,” a cup warmer, a 40-second heat-up time, the 35-ounce water tank, for bringing some quick and easy espresso drinks to your morning routine. Similar models carry 4+ star ratings from hundreds at Bed Bath and Beyond. More De’Longhi espresso machine deals below. 

Early Black Friday De’Longhi espresso machine deals:

If the high-end espresso machines are overkill for your needs, you’ll want to head over to the now live Black Friday deal on the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker. Now available at $50 in multiple colorways, this is a great chance to scoop one up at the best price of the year before stock potentially sells out ahead of Thanksgiving. Go drop a bookmark down on our Black Friday deal hub so you don’t miss out!

More on the De’Longhi Dedica Pump Espresso Machine:

  • Sleek design takes up only 6 inches of counter space, while still having a 35oz water tank
  • The Cappuccino frothing system provides Barista quality foam; Cup warmer: Passive
  • Thermos block technology allows the machine to heat up to the ideal temperature in a quick 40 seconds
  • Automatic flow stop
  • Please refer to the videos under the product Images before using the product

