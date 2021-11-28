Save up to 59% on Dremel tools and accessories ahead of Cyber Monday from $9

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 56% off a selection of Dremel tools and accessories starting at $9. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Dremel 4300-9/64 Versatile Corded Rotary Tool Kit at $139. Normally fetching $200, this is the very first discount of the year, best price since the fall of 2020, and a rare discount on quite the capable upgrade to your tool kit. Arriving with a variable speed motor, the Dremel 4300 sports a corded design and a handheld build that makes it easy to work in more precise applications. The 64 included bits and accessories allow the tool to transform between a drill, sander, polisher, and more, with a tool box to stow everything in rounding out the package.

Be sure to shop the rest of the Dremel Gold Box right here for other ways to outfit your setup with some additional accessories or other tools. But then the tool discounts don’t end there.

First up, we’re also tracking a collection of WORKPRO additions to the tool kit ranging from drills and screwdrivers to accessories and more at up to 30% off. There’s quite a wide variety of gear up for grabs, with prices starting at under $8. And last up, we’re tracking a series of SnapFresh discounts that are worth a look starting at $32.

Dremel 4300-9/64 Rotary Tool Kit features:

The Dermal 4300 is the first Dermal rotary tool to allow tool-less and collet-less accessory changes with the inclusion of the three-jaw chuck. The chuck accepts all Dermal accessory shank sizes for fast and convenient accessory changes without ever using a wrench. Featuring the all-new pivot light, your projects are well-lit with an optimum line of sight since the light pivots to direct illumination where you want it.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!