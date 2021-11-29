Here is your Apple AirTag Cyber Monday price cut: Score a 4-pack at $89 (Save $10)

We’ve waited all through Thanksgiving week for AirTags discounts to arrive, and now with Cyber Monday in full swing we finally have one on tap. Courtesy of Daily Steals, you’ll be able to score a 4-pack of Apple’s new AirTags for $89 shipped when code ADSATAG has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $99, today’s offer amounts to $10 in savings while matching the second-best price yet and coming within $1 of the all-time low.

Apple’s very first item finders launched earlier in the year to overtake the rest of the market with one key feature, the lauded U1 chip. That notably delivers the precision finding experience that makes hunting down each AirTag a breeze thanks to the interactive AR interface. Perfect for keeping tabs on keys, a backpack, luggage, or really anything else you might misplace, there’s also a replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Of course, there’s always the alternative of just picking up a single AirTag for $29 at Amazon. The value here obviously isn’t as good as being able to score four of them on sale, but the barrier to entry is a bit more tolerable at the lower price tag.

Pairing with the discounted AirTags, we’re seeing a series of Apple’s official loop covers on sale. Dropping to the best prices yet at Amazon, you’ll be able to bring home the first-party accessories at $18 each. Though there are of course much more affordable alternatives, of which you can find the best in our roundup of all of our favorite AirTag cases.

AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another one in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app. AirTag has your back. Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models).

