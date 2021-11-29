FoodSaver helps keep leftovers good over the holiday season with machines from $77, more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of FoodSaver machines and accessories priced as low as $14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the V4400 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer Machine for $116.69. For comparison, it normally goes for $180 or so and today’s deal marks a return to its 2021 low that we’ve tracked. If there’s one thing that universally surrounds the holiday season, it’s gathering around the table for a good meal with family. There’s bound to be leftovers after a large dinner, and FoodSaver helps keep it good as long as possible in the fridge of freezer. Today’s deal has several unique features, including automatic bag and moisture detection, compatibility with both 8- and 11-inch rolls, zipper bags, and even Mason jars. However, if it’s a bit above your budget, head below for more FoodSaver discounts.

Additional FoodSaver deals:

There’s quite a few other ways to give your kitchen and cooking an upgrade this holiday season. Arguably, Cyber Monday is likely one of the best days to shop for ways to make holiday cooking simpler. You won’t want to miss out on the Vitamix deals that we found with up to $270 in savings available. After that, Instant Pot discounts abound today with deals from $59, giving you quite a few ways to save. You’ll want to swing by our dedicated Cyber Monday guide for sure after picking up new kitchen gear, as that’s where you’ll find all the other discounts that we find throughout the day.

More on the FoodSaver V4400 Machine:

Seal freshness in: Meat preserved with the FoodSaver system in the freezer can last up to 3 years and still taste fresh, flavorful, and freezer burn free; Prep ahead meals, leftovers, and produce stored in the fridge will stay fresh up to weeks later instead of spoiling in days

Automatic bag detection: Automatic bag detection makes vacuum sealing easier than ever: Simply put the bag in the vacuum chamber and the machine does the rest to ensure your food stays fresh and flavorful

Simple to use: Built in roll storage and cutter lets you easily make custom sized bags to fit whatever you seal, while led light indicators easily guide you through the vacuum sealing process

