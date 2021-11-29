Save up to $270 on Vitamix blenders and more with deals from $120 via Amazon (New lows)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is now offering hundreds of dollars in savings on the professional-grade Vitamix blenders and home kitchenware gear. After seeing a wide-ranging Vitamix Black Friday sale go live earlier in the week, we are now tracking even deeper deals on some models in today’s Amazon event. You’re looking at up to $270 in savings on some of the best blenders in the game that might very well last a lifetime. That’s on top of the brand’s unique FoodCycler home compost machine and high-end immersion blender as well. Jump the fold for a closer look at the Amazon Vitamix Cyber Monday sale.

Amazon Vitamix Cyber Monday sale:

Need an Instant Pot cooker to go with that new blender? The Cyber Monday deals are now live and starting from $59 on multi-cookers alongside the latest model Vortex air fryers and more. You can browse through all of those deals right here and in our Cyber Monday deal hub.

More on the Vitamix Explorian Blender:

Variable Speed Control: Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups

Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups

Low-Profile 64-ounce Container: Perfect for family meals and entertaining, while fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets

Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!