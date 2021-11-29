Gather ’round the table with a new family board game from $10: Splendor, Ticket to Ride, more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering a wide selection of strategy board games for the whole family from $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is Splendor at $19.99. For comparison, it normally goes for $29 or so with today’s deal marking the lowest price that we’ve tracked since 2019 when it fell to $19. Splendor is a unique strategy game designed for two to four players and an average game only takes around 30 minutes to get through. This is one of my favorite games to play with family, and I can’t wait to break it out this holiday season. It’s quick to learn and easy to replay countless times, making this an investment that will bring fun for years to come. Head below for additional strategy board game deals.

Other strategy game deals:

For other Star Wars games, consider checking out our roundup from earlier today which includes board games, collectables, and much more. You’ll find up to 30% in savings available here, but these prices won’t last long. After that, be sure to swing by our Cyber Monday guide for other great ways to save today.

More on Splendor:

Compete to build Renaissance Europe’s most lucrative and prestigious jewelry business. As a wealthy merchant, acquire mines and transportation, hire artisans and woo the nobility. Create the most fantastic jewelry to become the best-known merchant of them all!

Players vie for control of gem mines, trade routes, and storefronts to master the gem trade and attract the attention of nobles. By accruing more ways to produce gems, players work to accumulate victory points in a race for prestige and power.

Fast and intuitive, this strategy game is a fun game for game nights. The completely variable setup provides nearly limitless replayability. LOOKING FOR NEW ADVENTURES? Try Cities of Splendor Expansion (Note: this Expansion requires Base Game to play).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!