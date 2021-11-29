HP’s Chromebase Desktop AiO with 21.5-inch rotatable screen hits Amazon low: $480 ($100 off)

Alongside our sizable collection of Chromebook laptops on sale for Cyber Monday, Amazon is now offering the HP Chromebase 21.5-inch All-in-One Desktop 2.4GHz/4GB/64GB for $479.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly up at $580, this is $100 off the going rate, $20 below the pre-Black Friday price drop at Amazon and the best price we can find. This is also a new all-time low we have tracked directly on Amazon. “Designed to live at the heart of your home,” the family-friendly AiO desktop features a 21.5-inch full HD rotatable display to support everything from homework and entertainment to vertically-oriented social media content, and more. The Pentium Gold 6405U processor and Intel UHD graphics are joined by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage alongside Google Chrome OS, audio by B&O, and 178-degree wide viewing angles. It packs four USB ports as well as a pair of “SuperSpeed” USB-C jacks (between 5 and up to 10Gbps), and a HP True Vision 5MP privacy camera for connecting with out of town relatives and more this holiday season and beyond. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Additional details and Chromebook deals below.

As we mentioned above, there is a wide selection of ChromeBook laptops on sale for Cyber Monday with deals starting from just $99 shipped. If you prefer to take your Chrome OS experience on-the-go, our roundup is filled with models from HP, Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, and more including touchscreen options and a new Amazon all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go.

But if it’s the highly sought-after M1 MacBooks you’re after, you’ll find the best price yet on Apple’s new M1 Pro MacBook Pros alongside deep deals on the latest M1 Mac mini, and clearance pricing on the perfectly capable 21-inch iMac with a $300 discount and a new all-time low of its own right here. Then go dive into our Cyber Monday deal hub for even more as time is winding down on the biggest one-day shopping event of the year.

More on the HP Chromebase 21.5-inch All-in-One Desktop:

Flexible family fun: Seamlessly switch from homework to home life with the power of an Intel processor. Handle online learning with Google Classroom and pivot to enjoy entertainment with a 21.5 inch 90-degree rotating screen and dual speakers with Audio by B&O. With Google User profiles, everyone in the family can have their own unique experience. Built to respond: Your voice is your key to the world with built in Google Assistant and with a Google Everything Key on the certified keyboard, it’s never been more convenient to access search.

