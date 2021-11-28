Apple’s new M1 Pro MacBook Pros hit the best prices yet for Cyber Monday at up to $300 off

As we’ve been combing over the Black Friday discounts all week, the M1 Pro Mac discounts never came. But now that Cyber Monday is here, Adorama is finally delivering with all-time lows on the new Apple releases. Right now, the 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro is down to $1,799 shipped, saving you $200 and marking the best price to date at $100 under our previous mention.

Apple’s all-new M1 Pro MacBook Pro arrives with an almost entirely redesigned package that refreshes everything from the screen to internals. Its 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display pairs with all of the power from the new M1 Pro chip, alongside the return of MagSafe charging. Not to mention, there’s also up to 17-hour battery life and improved I/O like three Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, and an SD card slot. Get all of the details over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

Alongside the entry-level model above, Adorama is carrying over the Cyber Monday savings to the 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro, too. Dropping to $2,199, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low set once before at $300 off the usual $2,499 price tag. Delivering a 10-core CPU alongside 16-core GPU, this model packs even more power than the 14-inch model above. It arrives with the same 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD otherwise, with a larger Liquid Retina XDR Display in tow as well to round out the package.

14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

Up to 32-core GPU with up to 13x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for up to 11x faster machine learning performance

Longer battery life, up to 17 hours

