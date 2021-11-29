Nixplay’s digital photo frame makes it easy to swap out pictures this holiday season from $126

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering the Nixplay Digital Photo Frame in multiple styles from $126 shipped. Our favorite is the 10.1-inch Black Digital Photo Frame for $125.99. For comparison, it normally goes for $180 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a return to our last mention. Nixplay’s digital photo frame lets you to easily swap out what pictures are shown on the display. Now that the holidays are in full swing, this is a great way to customize what pictures are shown when company is over. Speaking of the screen, it has a 1280×800 HD IPS resolution which automatically adjusts to portrait or landscape. It also has a motion sensor which turns this digital photo frame on/off automatically. Plus, it’s smart, meaning you can control it with Alexa and even tie it into Google Photos so it’s always up to date. Learn more in our hands-on review, then head below for additional information.

While having a digital photo frame that lets you swap the pictures out automatically, today’s deal might be a bit out of your price range. If that’s the case, you could pick up this 2-pack of 4×6 photo frames for $13 Prime shipped or less. Coming in at a fraction of today’s lead deal, this 2-pack of picture frames deliver a rustic styling, making them great for any household.

Now that you have a way to display family memories, it’s time to make those moments happen. There’s nothing like spending time with a good board game to bring the family together. Cyber Monday is a great time to bolster your collection, and a number of my personal favorites are on sale. You’ll find Splendor within $1 of its all-time low, Ticket to Ride at fantastic prices, and many more available from $10.

More on the Nixplay Digital Photo Frame:

Gift the top-selling frame and stay connected: Share photos and videos from your phone or by email to the Nixplay frame, wherever it is; A great gift for new parents, grandparents, newlyweds, college kids or families separated by distance.

Share photos and video (up to 15 sec.) Privately, safely: Send photos and photo playlists to your loved ones’ frames and invite others to share pictures to your frame; Create a photo-sharing network for your family that’s private, secure, and GDPR and CCPA-compliant

