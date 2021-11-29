Save 30% on popular Oontz portable Bluetooth speakers starting at $18

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Cambridge Soundworks (99% positive all-time feedback from 79,000+) via Amazon is now taking up to 30% off its popular Oontz portable speakers. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the OontZ Angle 3 Pro at $48.99. Normally fetching $70, you’re looking at the best price to date alongside only the second notable discount of the year at 30% off. Arriving as one of the brand’s most capable solutions, its OontZ Angle 3 Pro speaker arrives with neodymium drivers powered by a 21W amp to deliver “room-filling” sound. That’s alongside IPX7 waterproofing so it can tag along just about anywhere, and 15-hour battery life to keep the jams pumping all day long. Head below for more.

Included in the rest of the sale, Oontz has you covered with either end of the Bluetooth speaker spectrum. On the more affordable side compared to the lead deal is an $18 option, which is then offset by a higher-end offering at $56. In either case, these are both the best prices of the year just like you’ll find on the featured speaker.

If you’d prefer something a bit more stylish, Marshall’s delightfully retro Emberton Bluetooth Speaker is also on sale this Cyber Monday, too. Dropping to the best price we’ve seen yet, the classic design can be yours or placed under the tree come next month at $100.

OontZ Angle 3 Pro features:

Our Best-Sounding Speaker. We started with the outstanding audio performance and design of our OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA and made it bigger, better and more powerful with the PRO Edition. Engineered with 40% larger custom Neodymium drivers, for pure, crystal clear sound. The stereo enclosure has 2X the acoustic air space and a 30% larger passive bass radiator, for deeper and richer bass. Expertly balanced sound and adjustable Bass and Treble with the OontZ App.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!