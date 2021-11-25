Marshall’s delightfully retro Emberton Bluetooth Speaker drops to new low of $100 (Save 33%)

Amazon currently offers the Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $99.99 shipped. While you’d normally pay $150, today’s offer enters with a new Amazon all-time low to save you 33% and beat the previous mention by $30. Delivering the brand’s most compact design yet, Emberton arrives with the same vinyl-wrapped casing you’d expect paired with metal accenting on the speaker grill and buttons to pull of the signature retro look. Internally, there’s True Stereophonic multi-directional audio for “room-filling sound” as well as up to 20-hour battery life. A USB-C charging port rounds out the notable features. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

A more budget-conscious shopper may not find the usual retro Marshall stylings to be worth the added price tag, in which case the highly-rated OontZ Angle 3 at $26 may very well be a better option to consider. This speaker may not look as slick as you’ll find with the lead deal, but still delivers IPX5 water-resistance and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge.

Marshall’s Major IV Bluetooth Headphones are also on sale this Thanksgiving week, with the best price yet now up for grabs. Dropping to an Amazon low of $100, we remarked at how notable the 80-hour battery life was in our hands-on review, which makes the ongoing $50 discount all the more notable.

Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Speaker features:

Emberton is a compact portable speaker with the loud and vibrant sound only Marshall can deliver. Emberton utilises True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall. Experience absolute 360° sound where every spot is a sweet spot. With 20+ hours of playtime, you can enjoy the superior sound of Marshall for hours on end.

