Rubbermaid’s best-in-class food container sets now 41% off from $14.50 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering up to 41% off best-in-class Rubbermaid food storage container sets. Alongside the popular brilliance line, you’ll also find the 30-piece set of Rubbermaid Easy Find Vented Lids Food Storage Containers for $28.47 shipped (60-pieces total with the lids). Regularly around $48.50 or more at Amazon over the last three months, this is the second-best price we have tracked in 2021, the best being a brief $25 offer way back in May, and the lowest total we can find. This is a great one-stop shop option that will outfit your kitchen arsenal with about as many storage containers as you’ll need for quite some time as well. Vented lids are great for splatter-resistant microwave action, the lids snap together to reduce clutter in your cupboards, and everything is both BPA-free and dishwasher-safe as well. This line carries 4+ star ratings from hundreds at Walmart. Head below for more Cyber Monday Rubbermaid deals.
Amazon Cyber Monday Rubbermaid deals:
- 5-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance Containers $21.50 (Reg. $33)
- Plus more 6- to 6-pack sets from $16.50
- 44-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance Containers $70 (Reg. $100)
- 42-piece Rubbermaid Take-Away Containers $20.50 (Reg. $30)
- 8-piece Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Savers $21.50 (Reg. $25+)
- And even more from $14.50…
While we are upgrading the kitchen arsenal, all of your Instant Cyber Monday deals are waiting right here from $59 and be sure to hit up this morning’s Vitamix Amazon event with up to $270 in savings before you dive into our Cyber Monday 2021 deal hub.
More on the Rubbermaid Easy Find Food Storage Containers:
- Disclaimer Only 3c 5c and 7c containers contain vented lid
- Built-in vent for splatter-resistant microwaving
- Lids snap together at bases to reduce clutter
- BPA free microwave safe and dishwasher safe
- Thick durable container walls for everyday use
- Set contains 30 assorted food containers and 30 lids for a total of 60 pieces
- Set includes (6) 0.5-cup, (6) 1.25-cup, (6) 2-cup, (5) 3-cup, (4) 5-cup, (2) 7-cup, and (1) 9-cup containers
