Rubbermaid’s best-in-class food container sets now 41% off from $14.50 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering up to 41% off best-in-class Rubbermaid food storage container sets. Alongside the popular brilliance line, you’ll also find the 30-piece set of Rubbermaid Easy Find Vented Lids Food Storage Containers for $28.47 shipped (60-pieces total with the lids). Regularly around $48.50 or more at Amazon over the last three months, this is the second-best price we have tracked in 2021, the best being a brief $25 offer way back in May, and the lowest total we can find. This is a great one-stop shop option that will outfit your kitchen arsenal with about as many storage containers as you’ll need for quite some time as well. Vented lids are great for splatter-resistant microwave action, the lids snap together to reduce clutter in your cupboards, and everything is both BPA-free and dishwasher-safe as well. This line carries 4+ star ratings from hundreds at Walmart. Head below for more Cyber Monday Rubbermaid deals.

Amazon Cyber Monday Rubbermaid deals:

While we are upgrading the kitchen arsenal, all of your Instant Cyber Monday deals are waiting right here from $59 and be sure to hit up this morning’s Vitamix Amazon event with up to $270 in savings before you dive into our Cyber Monday 2021 deal hub.

More on the Rubbermaid Easy Find Food Storage Containers:

Disclaimer Only 3c 5c and 7c containers contain vented lid

Built-in vent for splatter-resistant microwaving

Lids snap together at bases to reduce clutter

BPA free microwave safe and dishwasher safe

Thick durable container walls for everyday use

Set contains 30 assorted food containers and 30 lids for a total of 60 pieces

Set includes (6) 0.5-cup, (6) 1.25-cup, (6) 2-cup, (5) 3-cup, (4) 5-cup, (2) 7-cup, and (1) 9-cup containers

