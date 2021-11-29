Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go is more affordable than ever at $245 (Reg. $300), more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 48% off a selection of Samsung computers, monitors, tablets, and accessories with free shipping across the board. Headlining is the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go at $244.99. Having launched earlier this year with a $300 price tag, today’s offer marking a new all-time low at $5 below our previous mention. Perfect for tagging along to the classroom or just getting some work done away from the desk, Galaxy Chromebook Go arrives with a lightweight design that still delivers a 14-inch display and plenty of other notable features. Its Wi-Fi 6 support pairs with USB-C, 32GB of storage, and 12-hour battery life to round out the package. Dive into our launch coverage for all of the details and then head below for more.

Throughout the rest of today’s sale, you’ll find everything from flagship Samsung monitors for upgrading the battlestation to some Android tablets perfect for content consumption. Not to mention, tons of accessories like folio covers, S Pens, and much more.

Then go check out all of the discounts in our Cyber Monday Chromebook guide for all of the other discounts on taking Chrome OS for a spin without paying full price. We’re notably tracking a series of markdowns starting at $87 and including all kinds of brands from Samsung to Lenovo, Acer, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go features:

With its new ultra thin design, Galaxy Chromebook Go is our lightest Chromebook laptop yet, making it best for busy lives on the go. Carefully constructed, Galaxy Chromebook Go features a military grade design to withstand the occasional drop, ding or spill. Breeze through your school work and have plenty of power left for some “me” time with a battery that goes for up to 12 hours on a single charge.

