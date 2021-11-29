Declutter the desk with Wali’s dual monitor stand at $16 Prime shipped (2-year low, 47% off)

Wali Electric (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Dual Monitor Stand for $16 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While currently listed at $32, our research shows that this mount typically sells for closer to $30. Even so, today’s offer shaves 47% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over two years. This streamlined monitor stand from Wali brings a clean and sophisticated look to any desk and is sturdy enough to uphold two 22-pound displays. Each monitor arm can extend, retract, tilt, and more. Owners will be able to swivel screens into portrait or landscape mode, making it very easy to find the most productive option for the task at hand. If your desk has a grommet, you can opt to ditch the stand and use the included clamp for an even simpler look.

Another way to streamline your setup is with one of these desk pads at $10 Prime shipped. There are a wide variety of colors to choose from, each of which spans 23.6 by 13.7 inches, leaving you with plenty of room to get comfortable while you work or play. I’ve had one on my desk for about a year and love the symmetry it brings when compared with having a separate mouse pad.

Be sure to also check out our coverage of Wali’s dual-monitor desk mount at $14 Prime shipped. There you’ll also find a selection of smart speaker outlet shelves price as low as $3.50 each. Drop by our Cyber Monday guide for a quick look at all of our latest discoveries.

Wali Dual Monitor Stand features:

Compatibility: Fit most LCD, LED flat screen TVs and monitors up to 27 inches, and support weight up to 22 lbs. per arm. Compatible with VESA 75x75mm or 100x100mm. The plates are detachable and height adjustable. The free-standing V-Base can stably fit any desk.

Double Benefits: Double efficiency and productivity to make working or relaxing that much more comfortable. Increasing more usable desktop space can help provide your displays with a new range of adaptive position. Arms extend and retract, tilt to change reading angles, and rotate from landscape to portrait mode.

