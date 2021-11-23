Wali’s dual-monitor desk mount just hit a new low of $14, more from $4 (Up to 50% off)

Wali Electric (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Dual-Monitor Desk Mount for $14 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While this offering has a list price of $28, our research shows that it is typically sold for closer to $27. Even so, today’s offer shaves a total of $13 off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This streamlined monitor mount from Wali brings a clean and sophisticated look to just about any desk and is sturdy enough to uphold two 22-pound displays. Each monitor arm can extend, retract, tilt, and more. Owners can even swivel screens into portrait mode, making it very easy to find the most productive option for the task at hand. Both C-clamp and grommet attachments are included, allowing you to pick the optimal solution for your setup. Continue reading to find more Wali deals priced as low as $4.

More Wali deals:

If you need a new monitor to pair with one of the deals above, we’ve got you covered with an abundance of offers as low as $100. Headliners include a Samsung 24-inch Curved Monitor at $140, an LG 27-inch 4K display for $247, and many others at up to $500 off. Once finished there, be sure to bookmark our Black Friday guide so you’re able to quickly check in on the latest deals.

Wali Dual-Monitor Desk Mount features:

Fits two monitors up to 27”, maximum support weight up to 22lbs per arm. Mount plates detachable and height adjustable compatible with VESA mounting hole 75x75mm and 100x100mm.

The two-stage locking system is compatible with 4” C-clamp and 3.1” Grommet Base.

The high-grade arms extend and retract, +/-90° tilt and swivel to change reading angles, and 360° rotate from landscape to portrait mode.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!