Save up to 30% on Anker Soundcore RGB speaker, Dolby Atmos soundbar, more from $19

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is taking up to 30% off a selection of its Soundcore speakers. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Amongst all of the price cuts, our top pick is the Soundcore Flare 2 Bluetooth Speaker at $49. Normally fetching $70, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year as well as the lowest since May, with today’s offer coming within $2 of the all-time low. Anker’s Soundcore Flare 2 delivers a unique Bluetooth speaker design with integrated RGB lighting at the top and bottom to help set the part atmosphere. Its 20W speaker system can pump out 360-degree sound with an IPX7 waterproof build and 12 hours of playback. Head below for more.

Notable Anker Soundcore deals:

For the latest from Anker, make sure to go have a look at our Tested with 9to5Toys review from earlier in the month. Detailing the new MagGo battery pack, we take a look at how an integrated folding stand makes one of Anker’s most popular releases even better.

Anker Soundcore Flare 2 features:

A portable Bluetooth speaker with powerful 360°, bass-driven audio. Dual drivers and passive radiators combine with BassUp technology to generate a portable party with 20W of intense sound. A totally reimagined rainbow light show that pulses, phases, and shines to the beat of your music. Double light-rings simultaneously shine down onto the dancefloor and up into the atmosphere for pumping floor-to-ceiling illumination.

