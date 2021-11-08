Tested: Anker’s new MagSafe power bank gets even better with a built-in stand

Anker’s new MagGo Folding MagSafe Power Bank launched at the end of last month, refreshing its existing and quite popular model in the process with a built-in stand. But does the new version continue its predecessor’s reign of being a must-have iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 accessory? That’s what our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review dives in to answer.

Hands-on with Anker’s MagGo Folding MagSafe Power Bank

Earlier this month, we took a hands-on look at the MagGo 2-in-1 Charger, and today we’re turning our attention to yet another new release from Anker. Joining its recent collection of new MagSafe accessories, the Anker Foldable Power Bank arrives to deliver much of the same iPhone 13 compatibility, just with some added functionality.

Delivering a 5000mAh battery, Anker has mixed things up with an integrated folding pad that can expand out into a stand. So on top of charging your iPhone 12 or 13 with a 7.5W MagSafe output, you’ll also be able to prop up your handset to keep an eye on notifications throughout the day or even watch a movie. But is that added folding stand functionality worth the $59.99 price tag or should you just stick with the tried-and-true version of Anker MagSafe Power Bank? Let’s take a closer look.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Prop It Up: Features a versatile built-in foldable kickstand that keeps your iPhone 13/12 upright for a comfortable viewing angle.

Strong and Snappy: The super-strong magnet snaps magnetically into place to ensure perfect alignment and an efficient charge.

Slim and Compact: The sleek and slim design is only 0.5 inch (12.8 mm) thin, so you can singlehandedly take calls, selfies, and more.

Having been rocking one of Anker’s more recent MagSafe Power Banks from earlier in the year for quite some time, I was pretty excited to see the brand return with a fresh take on the form factor. But given that I mainly used them while out and above, I was curious if the added feature would even matter.

Entering with an all-around similar form factor as before, the MagGo Folding MagSafe Power Bank arrives with support for all of Apple’s most recent iPhones. As long as there’s MagSafe support, you’re covered regardless of whether it’s the 13 mini or iPhone 13 Pro Max. It’s also compatible with your device in both vertical and horizontal orientations.

As for the actual folding aspect, there’s a thin kickstand that can be pulled out and then put into place for propping up the entire charger. It has a magnet built in for keeping things in place, so you won’t have to worry about it falling over.

Now that I’ve been using it for over a week, I can definitely say that the added functionality is worth the extra cash. The folding features on the MagGo Power Bank isn’t something I use all the time, but having the option to turn the unit into a stand certainly comes in handy. While mine is the black unit, the fact that it comes in four other colors is just icing on the cake for mixing and matching the look of your charging setup.

At $60, it’s an easy recommendation. With the standard model being $5 less, it’s really hard to go wrong either way. I can definitely attest to the added stand functionality being worth an additional $5, just on the off chance that it’ll ever come in handy.

Anker’s MagSafe Power Bank was already the go-to option for iPhone 12 and 13 users in my book, and now its new foldable offering enters to deliver an even more compelling package. So all told, Anker has somehow managed to one-up its already popular accessory with what is easily going to be my favorite MagSafe battery pack going forward.

