Apple Watch Nike+ editions see post-Cyber Monday discounts: Series 6 $120 off, more

Nike is now rolling out a collection of Apple Watch Nike+ price cuts, delivering an extra 20% in savings on top of already discounted styles. You’ll have to apply code CYBER at checkout, and shipping is free across the board. Some exclusions do apply. Our top pick is the Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ 44mm GPS at $308.78. Normally fetching $429, this is a new all-time low at $120 off the going rate and marking a new all-time low that’s $70 below previous mentions.

Going with the Apple Watch Series 6 doesn’t mean you’re going to be sacrificing too much. Aside from the main improvements of a refreshed case and larger screen, the Series 6 and 7 share the same processor alongside a matching array of blood oxygen, heart rate, and other fitness sensors. Both run watchOS 8, too! Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity on select models alongside the even sportier Nike+ band and some some exclusive Watch faces. Head below for more from $258.

Also on sale, the Apple Watch SE Nike+ editions are also dropping to the best prices of the year with the aforementioned code. In particular, the 44mm GPS + Cellular offering has hit $258.38. Down from $359, you’re looking at the same 22% in savings as the lead deal and much of the same all-time low status.

Apple Watch SE arrives with a more affordable design than the flagship Series 6 above, but still packs many of the most popular features. There’s a Retina OLED display that’s complemented by a swim-proof design, heart rate monitoring, and other fitness tracking functionality. Though you will miss out on the blood/oxygen sensor here.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5

5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!