Hyper’s Apple accessories now 30% off for our readers: USB hubs, MagSafe stands, more

Hyper — one of our favorite Apple gear accessory makers — is now offering 9to5 readers an exclusive 30% off sitewide. That includes all of its fantastic USB-C hubs, GaN chargers, MagSafe-ready docks and stands, as well as some of the gear that’s already marked down — easily yielding some of the best prices of the shopping season. The official Hyper Shop online storefront offers free US shipping on all orders of $40 or more as well. Simply use code MAC30 at checkout to immediately knock 30% off your order on some of the best Mac-centric accessories in the game starting from $10.50. Hit the fold for more details and a closer look.

While it’s hard to go wrong with Hyper — it all features a robust build quality and state-of-the-art tech — one seemingly under appreciated piece in its stable of accessories is the HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. The sleek and elegant docking solution regularly fetches $50, but you can now score it for $35 using code MAC30 at checkout. And because it was $40 before you entered the code above, it ships for free anyway.

This wireless charging stand comes with the Apple-style magnetic charging puck already in place alongside an articulating stand to get your iPhone 12 or 13 at just the right angle. While it provides 7.5W wireless charging (3W on the AirPods charging pad and 20W USB-C input), it’s also one of the most gorgeous options on the market, and especially so at today’s price.

Here are some quick links to the various product categories Hyper offers to get at what you’re after a little quicker:

And don’t forget to check out the already marked down sale section where you can score even more than 30% off using today’s exclusive discount code.

The go check out some of the brand’s latest releases in our launch coverage of the new HyperDrive double and triple 4K display MacBook docks as well as the “world’s first and most powerful” 245W GaN Charger and Battery Pack. Our hands-on with the HyperJuice 4-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand for iPhone is a must-see as well.

More on the HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand:

Wireless charger with articulating magnetic mount and LED charging indicator. Simultaneously charge the iPhone 13 / 12 and AirPods. Wireless quick charger: supports 7.5W high-speed iPhone 13 / 12 wireless charging, 3W AirPods wireless charging, and 20W USB-C input. Easily adjustable viewing angles for the perfect view at home or in the office. Securely holds iPhone in portrait or landscape mode.

