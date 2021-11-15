Hyper unveils new HyperDrive double and triple 4K display MacBook docks, now 50% off!

Hyper is back again today with its new HyperDrive – a double or triple 4K display dock for MacBook. “Ditch the dongles and get your dock on” with the new all-in-one USB-C hub that supports MacBooks ranging from way back in 2016 right up to the brand new 14 and 16-inch models. Hyper is looking to consolidate the multi-display hub experience for MacBook users with its unique new HD134 and HD156 models, for the 13/14-inch and 15/16-inch models respectively. Head below for a closer look and some early pre-sale discounts.

New HyperDrive 4K display docks

The new HyperDrive 4K display dock for MacBook is a unique solution that sits beneath the back of your machine, slightly raising it up to a more ergonomic typing angle while providing better heat dissipation and hiding what would otherwise be a mess of cables and dongles. No more drivers or ancient connectivity options taking up space, just pure driverless, triple 4K 60Hz native video with 15 connective ports in a clean, precision-milled aluminum hub that matches your MacBook perfectly.

The HyperDrive HD134 model provides a pair of 60Hz HDMI 4K ports, two 4K 60Hz DisplayPort jacks, Gigabit Ethernet, three USB-C (one with 100W power delivery), three USB-A, and a dual SD/MicroSD card reader section at up to 104MB/s.

On the triple display-ready HyperDrive HD156, you’ll find all of that along with a magnetic and detachable side piece to perfectly match the form-factor of the 15 and 16-inch MacBooks. That subsequently provides additional HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity.

Hyper has now taken its two new HyperDrive double or triple 4K display docks to Indiegogo for a brief and nearly-funded campaign that is scheduled to begin shipping in December of 2021.

The HD156 model will retail for $299 and the HD134 will carry a $249 MSRP, but you can score one of them or both at 50% off as part of the crowdfunding campaign with prices starting from $124 shipped. Both of them ship with a nice rubber grip to keep things sturdy and in place as well as the unique, future-proof USB-C cables to connect them to your machine.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Hyper has been successfully running these types of campaigns for a long while and always hits the mark in terms of release windows and the like. Some good examples of that are the new HyperJuice 4-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand along with the “world’s first and most powerful” 245W GaN Charger and Battery Pack we recently featured, and we are expecting much of the same from its latest HyperDrive USB-C multi-display docks this time around. They are easily some of the most elegant-looking solutions on the market, despite the black rubber USB-C connection cables seeming just a touch out of place aesthetically speaking – I just cannot seem to put my finger on why exactly. Nonetheless, I’ll probably be scooping one up now while the price is right anyway.

