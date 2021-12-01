Amazon now offers up to $135 off Avalon hot/cold home water dispensers from $200

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering up to 33% off Avalon hot and cold water dispensers. You can now score the Avalon A3 Water Dispenser for $219.50 shipped. Regularly $300, and currently on sale for $275 at Best Buy, this is $80.50 off the going rate, a new 2021 Amazon low, and the best price we can find. A wonderful at-home water dispenser option, it requires zero installation time with a bottom-loading setup that negates the need to lift the 3 to 5 gallon water bottle up over your head. It can produce cold, cool and “piping hot” water (with child safety lock) on demand for tea, soup, and more. The built-in nightlight, empty indicator, and self-cleaning ozone function are nice touches as well. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. Head below for more Avalon water dispenser deals.

Now if you are looking for a model that taps right into your water system at home, for a water bottle-free experience, the Avalon A5 Self Cleaning Bottleless Water Cooler Dispenser is also in today’s Amazon sale at $199.99 shipped. That’s a solid $100 off the going $300 price tag, about $75 under Amazon’s typical listing, and the lowest we can find. This one is much of the same in the feature department, but with built-in filtration and a full installation kit so you can connect right into the water system at home or the office. Also rated 4+ stars at Best buy where it is on sale for $276.

Browse through the rest of today’s Avalon Amazon sale for additional models and more at up to $135 off the going rates.

This stainless steel kitchen utensil holder is on sale for just $13.50 and will match the Avalon models above nicely. That’s on top of the other kitchen storage and accessories you’ll find on tap starting from $10 Prime shipped right here.

More on the Avalon A3 Water Dispenser:

THREE TEMPERATURES: Three temperature settings allow you to customize your drinking experience. This dispenser features a crisp cold, cool, or piping hot output

Country of origin : China

LIGHT THE WAY: Our built-in nightlight makes the water spouts clearly visible at night & has an empty-bottle indicator that lights up when the bottle needs to be replaced

BOTTOM LOADING: Our water cooler is bottom loading to eliminate the strain of lifting, reduce spills and is suitable for 3-5 gallon water bottles (BOTTLE NOT INCLUDED)

