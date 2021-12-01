Breville’s popular Barista home espresso machines now $100 off + more from $97 shipped

Amazon is now offering some $100 price drops on the popular Breville Barista home espresso machines. One option is the Breville BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine at $599.95 shipped in stainless steel or Black Sesame. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $100 off the going rate, matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon all year (outside of a one day offer at $588 in January), and the best we can find. From “beans to espresso in under one minute,” this model features an integrated conical coffee grinder alongside digital temperature control for precision espresso extraction and a steam wand for delicious frothy lattes at home. It also ships with a host of accessories including a razor dose trimming tool, 54mm stainless steel portafilter, one and two cup filter baskets, a coffee scoop, integrated tamper, a stainless steel milk jug, cleaning discs, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Best Buy customers. Head below for additional Breville Barista deals and more espresso machine price drops.

More espresso machine deals:

Another great upgrade for the kitchen on sale today are the Avalon hot and cold home water dispensers from $200. Amazon is offering up to $135 in savings on both the water bottle bottom-loaders and the models that tie right into your water connection at home. All of the details on those and more home good offers are waiting for you right here.

More on the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine:

The Breville Barista Express delivers third wave specialty coffee at home using the 4 keys formula and is part of the Barista Series that offers all in one espresso machines with integrated grinder to go from beans to espresso in under one minute

DOSE CONTROL GRINDING: Integrated precision conical burr grinder grinds on demand to deliver the right amount of freshly ground coffee directly into the portafilter for your preferred taste with any roast of bean

OPTIMAL WATER PRESSURE: Low pressure pre-infusion gradually increases pressure at the start and helps ensure all the flavors are drawn out evenly during the extraction for a balanced tasting cup

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!