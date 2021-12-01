Lenovo’s Smart Clock 2 bundles with a color smart bulb at a low of $25 (Reg. $60)

Walmart is offering the new Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Color Smart Bulb for $24.88 with free shipping for Walmart+ members or in orders over $35. For comparison, the Smart Clock 2 itself has a list price of $70 and goes on sale for $50 direct right now, with today’s deal beating our previous mention of $40 to mark a new low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find Lenovo’s Smart Clock 2 delivers a 4-inch color screen that lets you see the weather, photos, and even customizable clock faces. On top of that, it’s backed by Google Assistant so you can control your entire smart home as well as listen to audiobooks, radio, podcasts, music, and more. Take a closer look in our announcement coverage then head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Amazon’s previous-generation Echo Dot 3rd Generation is a great buy. Coming in at $20 right now, you’re still getting a full-on smart speaker, though the built-in display isn’t present here. You also won’t get the included smart bulb, but if you’re in the Alexa ecosystem and just need a spare speaker, the $20 Echo Dot will get the job done. Be sure to check out the other Echos that are still on sale from the weekend to view other ways you can save.

Further expand your smart home with a 2-pack of Wi-Fi RGB bulbs for $13 on Amazon. Coming in at just $7.50 each, you’re saving 28% here and also getting two RGB LED bulbs to further outfit your home with voice-controlled lighting.

More on the Lenovo Smart Clock 2:

The best bedroom Smart Clock just got even better. The 4“ color screen showcases the time, weather and your family photos with a choice of customizable clock faces or check in on your smart cameras feeds before bed. With multiroom audio, you can add your Smart Clock 2 to a speaker group and play media across multiple devices and rooms.

