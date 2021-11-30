Vont’s 2-pack of Wi-Fi RGB LED light bulbs expand your smart home for just $7.50 each

Vont (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Wi-Fi RGB LED Light Bulbs for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Up until recently, this 2-pack of bulbs has gone for $20 at Amazon, though it just dropped to $18 there. Today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time, making the bulbs just $7.50 each. You’ll find that Vont’s lights connect directly to your home’s Wi-Fi network for easy control through a smartphone app or within the Alexa and Assistant ecosystems. On top of that, it delivers the ability to choose just about any color around thanks to its RGB technology. Head below for more info.

On a tighter budget? Opting for this Westinghouse LED bulb is a great way to save some cash. It comes in at just $2.50, though it ditches many of the features of today’s lead deal. You won’t get Wi-Fi connectivity or RGB coloring here, and the bulb itself is stuck at a 2700K color temperature. But, considering this is a fairly low-cost option, it’s expected you’ll lose a few features.

Ensure you have whole-home Wi-Fi connectivity when picking up the Nest Wifi mesh networking system that we found on sale earlier today. Down $90 from its normal going rate, you’ll only pay $179 for this system instead of its regular $269 list price. Designed to deliver up to 4,400-square feet of Wi-Fi 5 coverage, you’ll also find that the Point included here doubles as an Assistant speaker, which easily controls today’s lead deal.

More on the Vont RGB LED Bulb 2-pack:

UPGRADED FOR 2021 – Beyond bright at 810 LUMENS that can last 20,000 HOURS. Connect with smart assistants and let the VONT HOME APP do the switching, timing, and scheduling for you – even when you’re not at home. It’s that smart.

16 MILLION COLORS TO MATCH YOUR MOOD – With millions of RGB COLOR OPTIONS for creative play and WARM WHITE to BRIGHT LIGHT for deep focus. Pair this color-changing light bulb to how you’re feeling or PICK A PRE-SET SCENE from intimate to fun and festive.

HANDS-FREE VOICE CONTROL – Let ALEXA or GOOGLE ASSISTANT take care of the light works. TURN ON/OFF or DIM/BRIGHTEN your light. Sync multiple smart devices – NO HUB REQUIRED. Your smart LED bulb only needs your voice to prep you for bed – or party!

