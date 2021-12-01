Logitech Folio Touch iPad Air Keyboard Case sees first discount to $109 (Save 32%)

Amazon is now offering the Logitech Folio Touch iPad Air Keyboard Case for $108.99 shipped. Typically fetching $160, you’re looking at 32% in savings while marking one of the first discounts we’ve seen to date and a new all-time low. Undercutting Apple’s Magic Keyboard, this Logitech alternative delivers much of the same features for far less. Relying on the built-in Smart Connector, there’s a backlit keyboard that pairs with a trackpad for turning the latest iPad Air into more of a workstation. Then there’s an adjustable kickstand, which offers 40-degrees of different viewing angles.

If you find yourself being able to live without the folio design or benefits brought on by the Smart Connector, even more cash can be saved by going with Logitech’s K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard at $40 instead. While it won’t bring any extra protection to your device and will have to be recharged, it’ll still deliver a much more comfortable typing experience compared to relying on the touchscreen.

But for those who do want to go with one of Apple’s in-house solutions, Right now, we’re tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the Smart Keyboard Folio. Compatible with both Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air, you can drop the price down to $99. Going this route does ditch the backlit design and added trackpad noted above, not to mention the multi-angle viewing experience. But it is a more affordable option otherwise at $80 off.

Logitech Folio Touch iPad Air Keyboard Case features:

One case to do it all. Type, sketch, view, and read with the Folio Touch keyboard case for iPad Air (4th gen), featuring four versatile use modes, a high-precision trackpad for unparalleled control, and a laptop-like keyboard for comfortable, accurate typing. Over 20 years of typing innovation goes into every keyboard Logitech makes so your keystrokes are fluid, natural, and accurate. Enjoy hours of comfortable typing thanks to large, well-spaced keys. A scissor mechanism beneath each key delivers the perfect bounce every time.

