Pad & Quill launches luxurious new Valet Leather 14 and 16-inch MacBook Bags at 15% off

After launching its biggest deals of the year for Cyber Monday (some of which are still live), Pad & Quill just dropped its brand new Valet Leather MacBook Bags for the 14 and 16-inch models. Now launching at $209 and $239 respectively, our special code (found below) will knock 15% off both size options so you can score a sweet deal and still have one under the tree in time for this year’s festivities. Free shipping is available on both and you’ll will want to jump below the fold to score the early launch deals.

Pad & Quill Valet Leather MacBook Bags:

Both of the new 14 and 16-inch Valet Leather MacBook Bags are specifically tailored towards the 2021 M1 machines Apple graced us with most recently. Full-grain American bridle leather is joined by additional tech pockets for your iPad and other gear alongside hand-pounded copper rivets, Apple Pencil slots, parachute-grade nylon stitching, and more. They also both accomodate previous-generation 13 and 15-inch machines alongside the included 25-year leather warranties that will protect your next machine(s) and the rest of your EDC well into the future. You’ll find the launch deals with free shipping below using code PQ15 at checkout:

You can get more details on both of the new models down below and right here. While most of the Cyber Monday deals have come and gone, remember, you can also use the discount code above to knock 15% off of just about everything you’ll find upon the Pad & Quill site anyway.

More details on the Pad & Quill Valet Leather Bag:

The Valet leather bag can protect a 2021 MacBook Pro 14 inch laptop or similar size in its main slot, while still leaving room for your hard drives, magic mouse, backup batteries, a couple of pens, and plenty of laptop charging cables in the catchall compartment. We’ve designed these areas to be quickly accessible via a specially cut easy-access opening so you can effortlessly get to everything in the bag.

