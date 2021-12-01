Outfit your 13-inch MacBook with UGREEN’s PU suede laptop sleeve at just $9 (Save 30%)

The official UGREEN storefront at Amazon is offering its 13.3-inch PU Suede Laptop Sleeve for $9.09 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $13, today’s deal shaves 30% off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. If you are the proud owner of an M1-powered MacBook Air, Pro, or similarly-sized laptop, this markdown offers up an affordable way to keep it protected. UGREEN touts that it provides a 360-degree defense that is able to “effectively dispel shock” when dropped. A water-resistant PU suede is used on the outside of the case and inside you’ll find synthetic microfiber leather to prevent scratches from occurring.

Apply today’s savings towards a package of Endust Electronic Wipes at $5 Prime shipped to give yourself an easy way to remove grime from just about all of the gear in your game room or office. Your money will buy a total of 70 ready-to-use wipes, which paves the way for you to use one wipe each week for over a year.

Slide a new laptop in the case above when you also grab the Google Pixelbook Go at an Amazon low of $577.50. For comparison, you would usually need to set aside $649. This equates to more than $71 off, making this a great time to strike. Drop by our Mac accessory, PC, and Chromebook guides to see what else is on sale right now.

UGREEN 13.3-inch PU Suede Laptop Sleeve features:

Secure zipper laptop case: The smooth zipper enables you to open and close this 13.3″ MacBook Sleeve Cover with no effort and offers quicker access to your device. Sealed firmly by the zipper, this 13-inch laptop case becomes a secure housing for your valuable MacBook/laptop/tablet.

Universal Compatibility: Laptop waterproof case is compatible with your laptop/tablet up to 13.3 inch like 2017 2018 2019 MacBook Pro 13″, 2018 2020 MacBook Air 13″, Dell XPS 13/Inspiron 13, Microsoft Surface Pro 7 / 6 12.3″/Surface Go 10″, HP Envy x360/Spectre x360/Pavilion 13/EliteBook x360, Samsung Notebook 9/Galaxy Book/Chromebook 3, Acer Chromebook 11, ASUS ZenBook Flip S 13.3″/VivoBook 11.6″, Google Pixelbook/Pixel Slate 12.3″ and more.

