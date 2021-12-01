Home Depot delivers off-season RYOBI outdoor electric tool discounts starting at $69

-
Save $100 From $69

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is delivering some off-season discounts on RYOBI outdoor electric tools and bundles. Shipping is free across the board and those who want to secure their orders right away can opt for in-store pickup. With up to $100 in savings across the lineup, you’ll find everything from leaf blowers and string trimmers to pressure washers and more at some of the best prices of the season. Whether you’re just looking to refresh an existing tool with a gas- and oil-free alternative or want to expand the setup ahead of spring, these price cuts are all worth a look. Though, we’ll have some of our top picks outlined down below.

RYOBI outdoor tools on sale today:

If you’d prefer something that’s geared more towards the everyday carry, we’re also tracking a series of notable discounts on various multi-tools and pocket knives. Including all of the big names like Gerber, Swiss Army, and more, you’ll find pricing starting at $9.

RYOBI ONE+ 18V Blower and Hedge Trimmer features:

With 2X the power and 50% more run time than the previous model, the RYOBI 18V Lithium+ Jet Fan Blower is perfect for any yard. This blower features a jet fan design that provides power up to 100 MPH and 280 CFM and a variable speed trigger that allows the user complete control. At 6 lbs. this blower is lightweight and easy to operate. There is a hanging hook for simple storage and a debris scraper for loosening stubborn dirt and leaves. Also included, the RYOBI 22 in. 18V Cordless Hedge Trimmer is ideal for any hedge maintenance around the house.

