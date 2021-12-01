CASETiFY launches epic new ‘Squid Game’ iPhone and Galaxy cases + MagSafe charger, more

CASETiFY Squid Game iPhone cases have arrived. In fact, the upcoming Squid Game x CASETiFY lineup features covers for Apple’s latest iPhone 13 handsets (plus previous-generation models) as well as Samsung Galaxy devices and even a themed-magnetic wireless charger. Squid Game — Netflix’s most popular show in history – has taken the world by storm and now its iconography is here to grace your most precious EDC. Head below for closer look at the CASETiFY Squid Game iPhone cases.

New CASETiFY ‘Squid Game’ iPhone and Galaxy S21 cases:

CASETiFY is one of our favorite iPhone case makers with its unique designs and now iconic branding – get a closer look with our hands-on Tested with 9to5Toys series – and it has now teamed up with Netflix for its latest Co-Lab drop. The CASETiFY Squid Game iPhone and Galaxy S21 cases feature familiar imagery from the hit show rating from the terrifying red light-green light doll, to the masked solider shapes and the engraved Dalgona design. Anyone who loves the show, or in my case, the iconography and artistic direction from it even more, will want to take a closer look here.

Make a choice this holiday season: are you in or out? The stakes have never been higher…and now it’s your turn. Ready to risk it all? Join CASETiFY in playing the game inspired by the most popular Netflix show in history: Squid Game. Our exclusive Co-Lab drops this holiday season, and trust us, you’ll want to win this one.

Here are some highlights from the new Squid Game iPhone and Galaxy S21 case collection to take a closer look at, but just about all of the designs are available for a range of iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices alongside the new MagSafe charger:

The Player Custom Number Patch Case from $60 Player 1 or Player 456 sound familiar? Customize your Squid Game Case with your own player #.

Young-hee Case from $60

Masked Manager from $60

The Dalgona Case (engraved) from $55

The Dalgona Magnetic Wireless (MagSafe) Charger $40

More details on the ‘Squid Game’ x CASETiFY gear:

Everything is available for purchase online right now while supplies last. The phone cases feature CASETiFY’s shock-absorbing bumpers made from qiTech that “protects phones from all angles, and up to 9.8-foot drops.” You can browse through the entire collection of CASETiFY Squid Game iPhone and Galaxy S21 cases and accessories right here. But be quick as there’s no telling how long stock will last or not.

